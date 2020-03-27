community strong

Local business owner supports employees and the restaurant industry

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- You might not have heard of Patrick Henry Creative Promotions, but chances are good you've seen their work. They do everything from beverage marketing to bar design for clients that include Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings and Outback Steakhouse.

"Our company creates beverage programs for the national chains in America," says Henry. "We are creating beverage promotions, cocktails and training within these walls."

Henry knows how hard this is hitting the hospitality industry, but that's not stopping him from ensuring his employees are being supported.

"We have 47 employees here and they're fantastic people," he says. "I decided we were going to let everybody work from home, pay them their full salary and give them their full benefits."

He's also giving them a budget to purchase gift cards to the restaurants they work with, in addition to local Houston eateries.

"I want to make it clear that we're also supporting smaller operations," said Henry.

Patrick doesn't know how long this will last, but he's made it clear he wants to do all he can for his employees.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep this company intact," he says. "And if there are any pay cuts, I'll be the first to take it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonemploymentcommunity strongcoronavirusrestaurantworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Wesley Community Center offers lifeline for families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News