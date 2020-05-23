amber alert

Florida mom charged in death of 9-year-old boy with autism after telling police her son was abducted

MIAMI -- A Florida mother was arrested Saturday in connection to the murder of her 9-year-old son, days after telling police the boy was forcibly abducted from her car.

Patricia Ripley, 47, was charged with premeditated murder in the death of her son Alejandro, who had autism and was non-verbal.

The boy's body was reportedly pulled from a Miami canal Friday hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

Patricia Ripley told police Alejandro was abducted by two men who "ambushed" her during a late-night drive south of Miami Thursday. She told investigators the driver tried to side-swipe her car, forcing her to veer onto another road. The car then blocked her vehicle and a passenger got out and demanded drugs from her, police said.

According to police, Ripley told the man she didn't have any drugs. At that point he took her son and her cellphone.

WFOR-TV reported that Alejandro's loved ones and neighbors cried and grieved over the boy's death. Antoinette Uribe, whose son attended therapy with Alejandro, said the 9-year-old stood out for his happiness.

"Every time I saw Alejandro, he was like the happiest kid ever. Never a frown. He was always smiling," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaautismchild deathamber alertu.s. & worldmother arrestedmother charged
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
Amber Alert canceled for 14-month-old out of Poteet, Texas
Amber Alert canceled for east Texas girl found in Kentucky
2-year-old abducted San Antonio girl found near Waco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas waterpark reopening Mem. Day weekend with $20 admission
Drive-by shooting victim was hit 20 times
Increasingly wet as we approach Memorial Day
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
4 men found shot in vehicle by patrol officer
HFD captain and his girlfriend found dead inside home in Brazoria Co.
Man shares beach advice with stingray encounter
Show More
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
What to expect as bars reopen in Texas
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Crime Stoppers urges community to stop 'COVID-19 shaming'
More TOP STORIES News