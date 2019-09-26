Pastor charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pastor at a northeast Houston church has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Paul Cain, 65, is charged with sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Cain is a pastor of New Canaan Missionary Church at 4609 Hirsch Rd. in the Kashmere Gardens community.

Investigators say the investigation started after a female victim made an outcry of abuse.

Cain used his phone to send multiple sexually explicit messages to the victim and sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2018, according to investigators.

A deacon at the church told ABC13 that Cain hasn't served there in months.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in killing of beloved football coach
2 students charged in school fight that left 13-year-old dead
Man found guilty of killing Stay family in 2014 massacre
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
Parents sentenced to 6 years after dumping infant's body
Jazz musician starts foundation for young aspiring musicians
Show More
The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show
Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery Co.
Cyclist smashes Burger King drive-thru window
Houston Sports Hall to induct Lewis, Retton and 'Rudy T'
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
More TOP STORIES News