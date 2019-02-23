Pastor accused of chasing and shooting at daughter

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTRK) --
A pastor was arrested and charged after police say he fired multiple shots at his daughter.

Police say father and pastor, Michael Cameron, was chasing his daughter to prevent her from getting into an altercation.

"To keep her from getting into a fight. He came to pick her up," a family member said.

Cameron denied firing his weapon.

"This is a complete joke," a family member said.

Cameron, who is the pastor at the Revival Center Church of God in Christ, is facing several charges including child endangerment for the two children under the age of 18 that were in his car.

"There are certain professions that we expect a higher standard of behavior out of, and whether it's a teacher or a pastor or a police officer. There's just expectations that you're not going to do silly things like this," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
