Passengers safe after bus crash knocks down live power lines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Passengers aboard a bus are now safe after a dangerous situation unfolded in southeast Houston.

Two charter buses stopped at Wayside Drive and Capital Street Tuesday night after crashing into a pole. The crash caused a live power line to fall, trapping everyone on board the bus.

Power crews were called out to the scene to disconnect the power before getting the passengers out to safety.

No one was injured in the incident but authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

