A charter bus carrying 34 people ran off the road and into a flooded ditch in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon.The bus, operated by Royal Carriages and Limousines, was taking a church group to a missions conference in Navasota.The bus was driving through ankle deep water on Haynes Road. The water also obscured a drainage ditch beside the road."The driver was going down the middle of the road, to get out of the way of another vehicle, and here comes another car and he slips into the ditch," said passenger Jennifer Dawson. "We felt a thud."The bus tilted at an angle in the water. Firefighters and deputies responded, helping people inside get out through windows, and climb out on ladders."It could have been worse," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Paul Bruce. "We had some elderly people and children on board."One person was loaded on an ambulance for what was described as an injured ankle.The rest of the group was transferred to dry ground on a high water rescue vehicle, waving as they left the scene.