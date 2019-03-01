Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Clear Lake area, 1 driver tested for DUI

Updated 27 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured when two pickup trucks and a car collided overnight in the Clear Lake area.It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road.Authorities say the driver of a large gray pickup truck heading northbound on Galveston Road clipped the back end of a smaller, silver pickup truck, and kept going through the intersection. The gray pickup then slammed into a car with an Uber sticker on it.Authorities are investigating if that vehicle was in fact an Uber. The back passenger of that car died. The car's driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The driver of the gray pickup was also taken to the hospital, where officials say he'll be tested for DUI and could face intoxication manslaughter charges."Anytime we have to bring the DA's office out, it slows the process down a little bit. But it's a process well worth waiting for. We want to make sure we get these right. We owe it to the family," said Kevin Reese with HPD's Vehicular Crimes.The driver of the silver truck was not seriously injured.Galveston Road is closed in both directions between El Dorado Boulevard and Clear Lake City Boulevard. Police say drivers should expect it to be closed for several hours.