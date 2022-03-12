Woman riding passenger killed in car crash near Westheimer after deputies say driver failed to brake

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died in a car after the driver of the vehicle she was in crashed into pillars in west Houston near Westheimer, according to police.The accident happened around 7.15p.m. Friday. The woman who died was in the passenger seat of a Toyota Rav4 being driven by her friend.Investigators on scene said there is no indication that the female driver tried to break while leaving the street, before smashing into the pillars.The driver was taken was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.A district attorney is trying to determine whether the driver was intoxicated. If that is the case, she will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.Sean Teare of the Harris County DA's office said this the beginning of a "very, very deadly week to two weeks in Harris County."