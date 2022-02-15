Winning $9.5M Texas lottery ticket sold in Pasadena

Pasadena (KTRK) -- A Pasadena resident has hit the jackpot after purchasing the winning lottery ticket Monday night.The ticket, which was worth $9.5 million, was sold at the MOTU Food Mart located at 4900 Space Center Boulevard in Pasadena. The lucky winner had to match the winning numbers which were 2-14-16-19-25-28.The winner, who has not been named, has two options to claim their winnings. Either by CVO or AP, which means "cash value option" or "annual payments."