Winning $9.5M Texas lottery ticket sold in Pasadena

The ticket, which was worth $9.5 million, was sold at the MOTU Food Mart located at 4900 Space Center Boulevard in Pasadena. The lucky winner had to match the winning numbers which were 2-14-16-19-25-28.
The winner, who has not been named, has two options to claim their winnings. Either by CVO or AP, which means "cash value option" or "annual payments."
A $9.5 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Lotto Texas® jackpot was sold in #Pasadena! Did you win? #Texas #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/CMgfAjkEeK— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) February 15, 2022