Pasadena student facing felony charges over Instagram post

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena ISD student was arrested for making terroristic threats on Instagram.The district said they received a call Thursday night from a parent regarding a message their child saw on the popular social media app, telling people to "stay away from Jackson Intermediate."Jackson Intermediate School is located on Thomas Avenue and close to several other Pasadena schools.Police arrested the student, who attends Jackson Intermediate, for a felony terroristic threat.The district has increased patrols on campus Friday, according to a notice posted on its website."Please take this opportunity to remind students that they also have a responsibility to report anything they see or hear in person or on social media that may pose a threat to the security and safety of schools, students, staff, or community," said Jackson Intermediate principal, Paula Sword.Sword urges parents to continue to "monitor and report anything that seems suspicious."