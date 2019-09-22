Pasadena murder victim to be remembered at national event

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? @CrimeStopHOU may pay up to $10K for information leading to this man’s arrest.



Oscar Garcia is wanted for murder.



Latest on the case at 11:30am on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/rYW5jj9pL4 — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) January 17, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5093267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Nicolas Bautista, 37, pleas with the community to find his killer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nicolas Bautista was found in front of his home on the sidewalk, dead of a gunshot wound back in October.Nearly 11 months after his unsolved murder, family and friends will join others in the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Sunday.The event honors victims and their surviving family members across the country.In Houston, Sunday's event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crime Stoppers of Houston at 3001 Main Street.Organizers said the annual commemoration gives victims' families and communities a way to support and serve survivors.Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for Oscar Garcia, the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting.Pasadena police responded to the shooting of Bautista in the 200 block of Wafer on the afternoon of Oct. 28.According to witnesses, Bautista, 37, was outside of his home when a man with a shotgun confronted him.Police say after the two men had a brief conversation, the suspect shot his weapon one time and then drove away.Garcia is described as a bearded Hispanic man, last seen wearing dark pants, a gray T-shirt, baseball cap, and driving a Ford F-150 four-door truck.The truck had aftermarket wheels, a paper registration in the back window, and a small sticker on the left side rear window (behind the driver's seat)."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891 or make any anonymous tip to 713-222-TIPS. You may also submit tips online at