Pasadena sergeant injured in motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Pasadena Police Department is recovering after a crash in southeast Houston.
Houston police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.
A witness told officers that the sergeant was riding his motorcycle when a vehicle crashed into him from the opposite direction.
The 25-year veteran of the Pasadena Police Department was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.
There's no word if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.
