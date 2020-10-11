Pasadena sergeant injured in motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Pasadena Police Department is recovering after a crash in southeast Houston.Houston police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.A witness told officers that the sergeant was riding his motorcycle when a vehicle crashed into him from the opposite direction.The 25-year veteran of the Pasadena Police Department was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.There's no word if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.