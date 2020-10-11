Pasadena sergeant injured in motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Pasadena Police Department is recovering after a crash in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told officers that the sergeant was riding his motorcycle when a vehicle crashed into him from the opposite direction.

The 25-year veteran of the Pasadena Police Department was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.

There's no word if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashofficer injuredpolice officer injured
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Texas AG tries again to block counties from having multiple ballot drop-off locations
Man charged with setting 7 fires throughout the Houston area
Hurricane Delta adds more damage to storm-ravaged Louisiana
Family dispute ends in fatal shooting at Rosenberg sports complex
Officer antagonized local Black Texans before deadly shooting, residents said
TCH willing to release baby Nick, according to attorney
Show More
2020 hurricane season breaks 1916 record
Galveston man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Firefighter injured in ambulance crash in SW Houston
Delta leaves flooding and damage in Louisiana
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week!
More TOP STORIES News