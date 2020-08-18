Smoke seen coming from Pasadena refinery after fire incident

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire incident has occurred at a Pasadena refinery Tuesday morning.

According to a message posted around 6 a.m. from the Community Awareness Emergency Response, or CAER, system, the incident occurred at Pasadena Refining Systems located at 111 Red Bluff.

The refinery said it is working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Views from SkyEye showed multiple fire trucks at the scene. Water was also being sprayed onto a tank as white smoke billowed more than 600 feet into the air.

There's no word on what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
