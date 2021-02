PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Pasadena who may be struggling to get through to police, the department is reporting their 911 system is currently experiencing issues.Tuesday morning, Pasadena police shared on social media their system was having issues and they had routed the calls to a backup system. By 8:40 a.m. it appeared the problem had been solved but in a 9:33 a.m. update, the police said their system was having issues again.If you have an emergency and no one answers 911, you can call Pasadena police's non-emergency number at 713-477-1221.