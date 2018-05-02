Pasadena PD searches for suspects allegedly involved in purse theft at H-E-B

The Pasadena Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft at an H-E-B on Friday, April 20.Police say three suspects were involved in a purse theft at the H-E-B on Fairmont Parkway.Thirty minutes later, the suspects allegedly used a credit card stolen in the theft to purchase seven PlayStation 4 game consoles from the GameStop and Wal-Mart located near Almeda Mall.The suspects were last seen in a white Chevy Impala with no front license plate.Anyone with information is asked to call 713-475-7889.