Former Pasadena officer accused of sexually assaulting child

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Pasadena police officer faces three new charges after being accused of putting a dog leash around his stepson's neck.McKay Christensen is now accused of indecency with a child, and two counts of injury to a child. He was first charged with assault in December. At the time, Christensen was accused of abusing his stepson. The investigation continued, leading to additional charges."This was an extensive investigation against one of our former officers," said Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger. "Back in December, he was originally charged with assault, (and the) the investigation continued."Christensen is now accused of touching the private area of a 13-year-old girl who said she was approximately nine when it happened.Court records say Christensen "never touched her again but he began occasionally placing a digital tablet in her closet which would show a pornographic video on pause," and allegedly telling her, "You know you can hit play."In the case of the alleged abuse towards his stepson, court records say, "the defendant would abuse him by hitting, punching and kicking him."It went on to say, the boy told investigators Christensen "would make him re-eat food that he would vomit up."Christensen's wife, Stacy Rodd, is also charged with injury to a child. Court records say she told police discipline had escalated. Rodd's mother, June Spano, is also charged with injury to a child. Spano is accused of dragging her 14-year-old grandson off the top bed of a bunk bed and hitting him.Christensen's attorney, Mark Thering, sent a statement saying, "The allegations against my client are serious. It would be horrific to be a victim of such crimes but just as horrific is to be falsely accused of such crimes.""We're going to take these cases to the end, thoroughly investigate, and this one case is not a reflection of the other almost 290 members of the Pasadena Police Department," said Bruegger. "We have good men and women who come to work every day."Christensen, who is now 50 years old, has since retired from the department.