Pasadena officer involved in motorcycle crash while escorting benefit ride for autism

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena officer was involved in a collision after a motorcycle driver struck him while he was reportedly escorting a benefit ride for autism.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There were multiple lanes blocked on 610 South Loop Eastbound at SH-225 as crews worked to clear the scene.

TxDOT says they're not sure what lead to the crash.

The officer, who was leading the procession while also on a motorcycle, is said to have no injuries.
