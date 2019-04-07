Pasadena officer involved in motorcycle crash while escorting benefit ride for autism

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena officer was involved in a collision after a motorcycle driver struck him while he was reportedly escorting a benefit ride for autism.The crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.There were multiple lanes blocked on 610 South Loop Eastbound at SH-225 as crews worked to clear the scene.TxDOT says they're not sure what lead to the crash.The officer, who was leading the procession while also on a motorcycle, is said to have no injuries.