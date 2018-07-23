'A mother's worst nightmare': Pasadena native amongst 5 unaccounted for in San Marcos fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Pasadena grad missing after fire in San Marcos, Nick Natario reports.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) --
Fire investigators have recovered three bodies from the scene of a fire at an off-campus student housing complex in San Marcos, according to the City of San Marcos.


The City of San Marcos also listed David Ortiz, son of Pasadena Memorial High School teacher Gina Ortiz, as one of the individuals' police are still searching for.



His former assistant principal, Tish Eubanks, described him as a student with his whole life ahead of him.

"He was the kind of kid that you never worried about him making the wrong choices," Eubanks said. "I never worried about him. I knew he was going to go onto college and do great things."

Eubanks said his mom is in San Marcos, waiting to see if he's found.

"All I could tell you is it's a mother's worst nightmare," Eubanks said. "I worried about my kids when they went to college. I'm not going to lie. Let's face it. The things you worry about are public intoxication. You never worry about a fire."

Firefighters say the fire started Friday morning at the Iconic Village Apartment complex, which mostly houses Texas State University students.

The search and recovery efforts were placed on hold over concerns about hotspots and the stability of the wrecked buildings but resumed Sunday.


Officials say a total of seven people were hurt, but only one suffered critical injuries.

Nearly 200 people were displaced. Many of the victims found their way to the San Marcos activity center.

Residents have already started a collection for clothes and food for those affected, but until they can replace everything, many say they are relying on the city and Red Cross to help them find temporary housing.

"These are my friends," San Marcos resident Emily Rayburn said. "I know these people. San Marcos is a little community. We come together."

According to the City of San Marcos, a press conference will be held Monday, to provide an update on the fire operations and ongoing investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefiretexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on fatal San Marcos fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
2 victims and gunman dead in Toronto shooting | 14 injured
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
Show More
One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
More News