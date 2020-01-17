Pasadena man wanted for continuous sex assault of a child

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The police department says 36-year-old Eric Short is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and possession with intent to deliver.



According to authorities, he was last seen Monday afternoon driving a gray 2016 Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate GWJ 1586 in the area of SH-225 and Goodyear.

He's described as a white male, 5'11" and weighing at least 270 pounds.

Officials say he has a city of Pasadena crest tattooed at the center of his chest and "Maria" on his right forearm.

Police warn no one should try to apprehend him themselves. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Short's arrest.

If you know anything, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenatattoosex abuse against childrensex assaultmanhuntsexually assaultsexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
Bellaire HS shooting suspect ordered to stay in custody for now
Dreary and damp today, more widespread fog overnight
TSU president's leave linked to 3-month investigation
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
Houston jeweler giving away free 2-ct. engagement ring
1 dead in avalanche at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows, officials say
Teacher charged with fondling students at Christmas party
You can take a Galveston cruise to a private island
Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'
More TOP STORIES News