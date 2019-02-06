Pasadena ISD worker charged with 'super' aggravated sex assault

Deputies say a Pasadena ISD employee accused in the repeated sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl was arrested Friday while babysitting several small children.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Jose Armando Lopez Solorio was taken into custody at the home of a family member in Houston.Solorio is facing a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was later charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child when he allegedly confessed to abusing the victim when she was just four or five years old.Aggravated sexual assault is upgraded to "super" aggravated sexual assault of a child when the victim is either under six years of age, or if someone previously convicted of violent sexual assault of a victim under the age of fourteen commits the same crime again.Pasadena ISD was contacted after Solorio was arrested. Deputies said Solorio was employed as a groundskeeper for Pasadena ISD, and there is concern there may be other victims.The sheriff's office said immigrations officials are reviewing Solorio's status since he engaged in these crimes before receiving his residency status.If you have any information about Solorio or believe you are or know a victim, call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.