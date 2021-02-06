covid-19

Pasadena detective dies after 'difficult battle' with COVID-19

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Police Department is asking for prayers from the community as they mourn the death of detective Pedro 'Pete' Mejia Jr., who died after a difficult battle with COVID-19.

In a statement released on Saturday, officers said Mejia had worked for the department since 2005 after graduating from the academy. He was also a decorated war veteran who served two deployments in the U.S. Army where he was awarded numerous certifications for his success.

"His exceptional work ethic and informal leadership were founded on a great compassion for the community that he faithfully and selflessly served," the statement read. "His diplomatic and personal touch, along with his infectious smile, will stay with us always."

Funeral arraignments have not yet been announced.
