Pasadena PD looking for woman seen running away from vehicle at Satsuma Park

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman seen screaming and running away from a vehicle that appears to be chasing after her.On Monday, police released a chilling video they said was sent to the department over the weekend. The video shows the woman running away from what appears to be a grey-colored Ford Escape at Satsuma Park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.Pasadena police told ABC13 that dispatch received a call about someone screaming on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't find anything.Police said they have no leads on who the woman is or why the truck was going after her, but ask the public to help identify her and the vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 713-475-4822 or Pasadena police's main number at 713-477-1221.