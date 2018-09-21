BUS DRIVER

'THE STUDENTS COME FIRST': Pasadena ISD bus driver nicknamed 'Cowboy' goes viral for helping kids cross street safely

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Nathaniel George isn't your ordinary bus driver.

"Everybody calls me 'Cowboy,'" George said.

A nickname that fits his hat, and what he did earlier in life.

"Rode bulls and give it everything we had," George said. "There's nothing like it for a young man."

But now this cowboy isn't wrangling bulls. He's working with kids.

"My favorite thing is being able to be a positive influence on the students today," George said.

For 20 years, Nathaniel George has worked as a Pasadena ISD bus driver. Safety is his top priority.

But one maneuver has a lot of parents talking Friday night. Earlier this week, a parent captured George in the middle of the road helping students cross safely.

The person wrote: "The parents to these kids should be thankful their kids have an amazing driver whom actually cares for their safety."

"It made me feel good. It made me feel like people do appreciate," George said. "A lot of the drivers don't hear that very often. It can be a thankless job."

Pasadena ISD said all of its drivers do this for elementary students. George thinks not everybody knows about it.

He's glad it's getting attention, because he feels more districts should do it.

"They're very committed and dedicated to safety," George said. "The students come first, no matter what."

Although he's riding a bus and not a bull, this cowboy wouldn't have it any other way.

"More rewarding working with the kids," George said. "More rewarding working with the kids, because you actually get to see how you change lives."

Not just change them, but keep them safe, as well.

