Partially naked man stops traffic by climbing on freeway sign

The 101 Freeway is reopening and a man is in custody several hours after climbing a freeway sign in the Lincoln Heights area.

LOS ANGELES, California --
The 101 Freeway reopened and a man was taken into custody several hours after climbing a freeway sign on Thursday.

The incident had halted all traffic shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted at about 4:45 p.m. that all northbound lanes remained blocked, as well as three southbound lanes.

Rows of vehicles were completely stopped for miles in the middle of the freeway. Frustrated drivers were spotted sitting on top of their cars and standing outside of their vehicles.

The shirtless man, who officials said was possibly suicidal, appeared distressed as he moved around the freeway sign.

Large inflatable cushions were placed underneath in case the man jumped onto the freeway.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the man made his way onto a ladder and eventually came down on his own when an officer appeared to make his way toward him from the other end of the freeway sign.



The man was taken into protective care and will undergo a medical assessment, LAFD officials said.
