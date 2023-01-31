Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in the hospital, and a man is dead after neighbors called 911 about a loud fight at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said they received several calls about the fight at the La Monterra Apartments in the 300 block of Parramatta Lane around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Inside, they found a man in his 40s dead with a gunshot wound, deputies said. A gun was found at the scene.

Investigators also found a woman with several non-life threatening injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said. She was taken to an area hospital.

The boyfriend and girlfriend had been living together at the apartments for about four months, investigators said. There had been no prior calls for service at the address.

At this point -- deputies said they are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide if any charges will be filed.