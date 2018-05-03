Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant

A parking lot dispute in Santa Monica escalated into racial slurs and a physical confrontation between a man and woman that was captured on video. (Enrique)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, California --
A parking lot dispute in Santa Monica escalated into racial slurs and a physical confrontation that was captured on video.

With the repeated use of slurs, the parking lot rage was being classified as a hate crime by officials at Santa Monica College and a man involved was cited for misdemeanor battery.

In video taken by a college student, an older white man and an African American woman are seen yelling at each other in a parking lot on the college campus.

It's not clear how the confrontation began, but the woman's vehicle can be seen in the video taking up more than one parking spot in the full lot.



The man is heard repeatedly using racial slurs directed at the woman.

"You don't belong here, go back to South L.A.," he yells at one point.

He is heard using the N-word. When she dares him to use it again, he does so, repeatedly.

They begin swinging at each other and he throws at least a few kicks, though it doesn't appear either person was seriously injured.

The confrontation took place Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Campus.

College police were called to the scene.

The college identified the man seen in the video as Fredric Allan Shinerock, 80, of Los Angeles and said he was taken into custody for misdemeanor battery on school property. He was cited and released in the field.

The Santa Monica City Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

The school said the incident is being classified as a hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Monica College Police Department at (310) 434-4300 and ask to speak to the sergeant on duty regarding case number 18-216.

"Santa Monica College is an institution that prides itself on inclusivity and diversity and we will continue to do our utmost to uphold our commitment to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment," college president Kathryn E. Jeffery said.

"We will take immediate and evident action to reinforce to our students, college community, and guests that there is no room for hate at Santa Monica College."

The original video can be seen here on Facebook. WARNING: Contains explicit language and racial slurs

