Parents suing school district after special needs son exposed to porn at school

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTRK) --
A couple is suing the school board in Pasco County, Florida after they say their special needs son was exposed to pornography at school for months.

The couple said other special needs kids forced their 11-year-old son to watch adult videos on a school's iPad.

Jennifer Haag, the boy's mother, claimed her son is now traumatized by the experience.

"He broke down crying and told us that for three months at school a couple of children were showing him pornography during recess in the gym every day," Haag said.

The family says the situation is so disturbing because they adopted their son after he had been sexually abused.

Haag claims the gym teacher called her son a "tattletale" when he mentioned what happened.

The Pasco County School District will not confirm the lawsuit until the case is over.

The family is asking for damages over $15,000.
