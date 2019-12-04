Parents of 15-year-old don't believe he shot himself in room full of other teens

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a 15-year old shot and killed inside of a northeast Houston home just before Thanksgiving say they want to know what really happened.

RELATED: Teen shot and killed in front of friends while visiting

"What happened? We don't know anything really," said Kenneth Benjamin Sr., whose son, Kenneth Jr., died.

Police say the teen was visiting friends who live at the home when he was shot and killed.

Investigators believe the children may have been playing with a gun in a bedroom when it accidentally went off and shot the teen.

Detectives say the other teens said Kenneth Jr. was holding the gun when he accidentally shot himself in the head.

"He knows the dangers of guns. He doesn't play with guns," his father said.

Kenneth Jr. was a sophomore at Humble High School who loved fishing and shopping.

"He was my everything. My pride and joy," said his mother Angela Gray.

Detectives are awaiting testing results on gun residue, along with autopsy results, to determine if in fact the teen actually shot himself.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonteen shotteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbing spree victim says he was cut in 3 places on his head
Father killed after motorcyclist shoots into car 6 times
Here's the source of the haze seen west of Houston
He cloned his beloved dog only for the new pet to go missing
Firefighters rescue unconscious cats from apartment fire
City leader suspects members drink on job; proposes testing
ABC13 Evening News for December 3, 2019
Show More
Lawmaker drops re-election bid over comments against Asian rivals
Video shows attack during robbery spree that left 3 stabbed
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Be mystified by South Houston's Magic Burger
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
More TOP STORIES News