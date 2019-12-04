Parents of 15-year-old don't believe he shot himself in room full of other teens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a 15-year old shot and killed inside of a northeast Houston home just before Thanksgiving say they want to know what really happened."What happened? We don't know anything really," said Kenneth Benjamin Sr., whose son, Kenneth Jr., died.Police say the teen was visiting friends who live at the home when he was shot and killed.Investigators believe the children may have been playing with a gun in a bedroom when it accidentally went off and shot the teen.Detectives say the other teens said Kenneth Jr. was holding the gun when he accidentally shot himself in the head."He knows the dangers of guns. He doesn't play with guns," his father said.Kenneth Jr. was a sophomore at Humble High School who loved fishing and shopping."He was my everything. My pride and joy," said his mother Angela Gray.Detectives are awaiting testing results on gun residue, along with autopsy results, to determine if in fact the teen actually shot himself.