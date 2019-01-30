Parents concerned about security after brawl at high school

An issue between two students at Spring High School sparked a brawl on campus Monday.The entire incident was recorded on a cellphone.Travon Thomas, 18, graduated from the school last year, but reportedly returned to the campus to defend his sister."I did it for my sister," Thomas said.His 16-year-old sister, who claims she's pregnant, accused one of her male classmates of slapping her after she refused to give him a cookie.The teen's family told Eyewitness News that the girl hit the student back. Other students say the 16-year-old had been abusive towards the boy in the past, but her family denies the allegations.The families say they were surprised that Thomas and his friend were able to enter the building undetected."There was no security officer, no hall monitor and no teacher to stop the fight," said Thomas' mother, Seneca Taplin."It's a security issue because this could have been way worse," said Tre Guillory, sister to the student who was beaten in the fight. "Anything could have happened further than what did."A spokesperson for Spring ISD said school police are investigating how Thomas entered the building.Thomas told Eyewitness News that he went through a door used by athletes.Both families spoke with school administrators Wednesday. Taplin says she was told assault charges are pending on her son.She called the incident a failure on the school district's part.The school district spokesperson said the slapping incident was already under investigation, and a mediation session had been planned for Monday.