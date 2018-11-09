Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs and fracturing skull

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Two parents from Durham were arrested Thursday for the alleged abuse of their 3-month-old son who was found to have broken ribs, a fractured skull and retinal hemorrhaging in both of his eyes.

Jatoia Shabrecia Potts, 27, and Aharoun Jessames Thompson, 25, were both arrested in connection with the abuse, according to warrants.

They have both been charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, both of which are felonies.

Records show that the child abuse occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 of 2017.

Potts and Thompson are currently being held on a $250,000 bond each.
