Three children are now living without their parents after police discovered "disgusting conditions" in their home.Despite the colorful chalk lines covering the sidewalks, one neighbor thought the house was vacant."I didn't even know they had kids in there," she said.Another neighbor found out when a naked 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl walked to her home.She got no answer when she knocked on the family's door, so she called the police.When police arrived at the home, they found 23-year-old Alsatia Inks in her bedroom on the computer wearing headphones. She was unaware that the children had gotten out of the house.The children's dad was at work and there was another 2-year-old inside.Officers called the home "disgusting, unsanitary and unlivable."Police say the home was full of feces, flies, spoiled food and three young children.They found dog poop next to toys and a butcher knife lying on ground.Neighbors said there weren't outward signs of the horror inside."I wouldn't have assumed anything, from the way she dresses her daughter in the morning for school and has her backpack on, and walks her to the bus stop like all the other parents," said Jameela Smith, who lives two houses down.According to the to the Buckeye police report, the father told officers that both police and the Department of Child Safety had been out there last year and noted the same deplorable conditions.Now neighbors are more suspicious, wondering what else may be hiding behind closed doors."The fact that it was two houses down for me is just an eye-opener," said Smith.Both parents are now facing three counts of child abuse and endangering a minor. They're due in court later this month.