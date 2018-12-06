Parents charged after 10-month-old dies of drug overdose

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania --
A mother and father have been arrested and charged with murder after their 10-month-old girl died from an accidental drug overdose.

Thursday morning, 32-year-old Lauren Semanyk was taken away from the courthouse in handcuffs.

She did not speak to the media. The father, 34-year-old Joseph Milano, was already in jail on DUI charges.

Police say Semanyk and Milano tried to cover up the fact that their daughter Angelina got her hands on fentanyl-laced heroin and overdosed.

Investigators say they responded to the family home back in April for reports of a child going into cardiac arrest.

Police say the parents claimed the child drowned in a bathtub. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Arrest warrants were issued after the autopsy revealed the drug overdose.

"This is a very, very tragic story and it shows what drug addiction can do. The victim was a 10-month-old baby girl," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

"She was healthy and just learning to walk, she could say 'momma' and 'da-da'.... and she's dead," he continued.

Chitwood said the parents waited more than six hours before getting the child help, despite allegedly knowing the girl had ingested the drugs.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
