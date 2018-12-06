Joseph Milano and Lauren Semanyk

A mother and father have been arrested and charged with murder after their 10-month-old girl died from an accidental drug overdose.Thursday morning, 32-year-old Lauren Semanyk was taken away from the courthouse in handcuffs.She did not speak to the media. The father, 34-year-old Joseph Milano, was already in jail on DUI charges.Police say Semanyk and Milano tried to cover up the fact that their daughter Angelina got her hands on fentanyl-laced heroin and overdosed.Investigators say they responded to the family home back in April for reports of a child going into cardiac arrest.Police say the parents claimed the child drowned in a bathtub. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Arrest warrants were issued after the autopsy revealed the drug overdose."This is a very, very tragic story and it shows what drug addiction can do. The victim was a 10-month-old baby girl," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood."She was healthy and just learning to walk, she could say 'momma' and 'da-da'.... and she's dead," he continued.Chitwood said the parents waited more than six hours before getting the child help, despite allegedly knowing the girl had ingested the drugs.