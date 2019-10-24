Parent sounds alarm after BB gun threat at son's school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston ISD parent believes more should've been done after a student brought a BB gun to school.The past couple days haven't been easy for a Travis Elementary school parent.The parent, who asked not to be identified, said on Monday her child saw another student with a BB gun, and heard a chilling statement."(He) was bragging that he had brought it with an intent for my son," she said.After hearing this, the parent says she acted quickly."I found out in the evening. I immediately contacted someone at the school," she recalled.The next morning, she went to the school, and was told school leaders did find a BB gun on a student. An email alerting parents about the incident didn't go out until nearly 3 p.m. Tuesday."I couldn't let this one go," the parent said. "We have to do more. We have to speak up. We have to protect our children because if we don't, it could turn out worse. It could've turned out worse."HISD sent us a statement saying: "A BB gun was found in a student's backpack at Travis Elementary School and has been confiscated by HISD PD. No students were harmed. We take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority."It's a top priority for this parent too, who isn't sure if her child will return to school."It could've been a gun," she said. "Even though it was a BB gun. There's still damage that could be caused with BB guns."