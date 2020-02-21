Woman gets purse stolen while saving dozens of parakeets in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An animal rescue group tried to save dozens of parakeets dumped at a west Harris County park, but a woman who tried to help was the victim of a crime in the middle of the rescue.

Katie Krouse was leading the effort to save the parakeets when she noticed someone had gotten into her vehicle and swiped her purse.

READ ALSO: Houstonians come out to rescue abandoned parakeets at park

EMBED More News Videos

The latest discovery is unusual, but it's happened before.



She was carrying more than $1,000.

Krouse told ABC13 she works several jobs and doesn't take money as the director of the non-profit animal rescue.

When word got out about the theft, someone paid kindness forward.

She said the extra money is going to the animal rescue group. The group believes the parakeets they rescued from the wild were dumped by a pet shop or an animal hoarder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonanimal rescuebirdsanimalpet rescueanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News