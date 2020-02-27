Unlimited refills? Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service

You may get your TV, movies, and music through subscription services. So, what about coffee?

Panera Bread is now offering a coffee subscription. For $8.99 a month, you can get unlimited coffee at Panera Bread locations.

You can redeem your subscription once up to every two hours with unlimited refills while you're in the cafe.

You subscribe online through Panera's website, in the subscriptions section of the Panera Bread app, or at a kiosk where available at Panera locations.

Panera Bread has been testing out the subscription service in several markets over the past few months, but is now rolling it out nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News