Free app DoNotPay can help you quickly file for unemployment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're stuck trying to file unemployment in Texas, there's a new app that will do the work for you.
Rory Williams is one of thousands of Texans trying to reach the unemployment office.
"I've been doing 200 to 300 calls every morning," Williams said. "Last week, I did like 1,000 on my phone alone."
For more than a month, Williams has tried to get unemployment. An account issue has forced him to call, but he can't get through.
"A lot of times I may be sleep an hour or two at night because I can't stay asleep," Williams said. "I lay down for 30 minutes at a time and then I'm up. I just can't fall back asleep."
Williams isn't alone. Susan Winner said she has also tried to call the unemployment office over 100 times this week.
"At this point, I'm not even scared of getting sick," Winner explained. "More people are struggling economically than with COVID-19."
Texas Workforce Commission said its call centers are overloaded. On some days, less than one percent are getting help over the phone.
On Wednesday, the agency said 350 new workers will answer calls, and soon eight call centers will be available.
If you're feeling stuck and want to apply, there's a new way. A company known for helping people with parking tickets, is now helping people get unemployment.
DoNotPay is a free app and website that allows people to insert information on their smart phone and the app will mail the data to the unemployment office.
DoNotPay said it does not hold on to users' personal information. If you plan on using the app, you'll have to call and request a payment or create an online account.
By that point, Texas Workforce Commission says more people should be answering phones.
This resolution is something people like Williams said they needed in order to keep hope.
"It's definitely mentally draining," Williams explained. "Waking up every morning trying to figure out where you're going to get money from, or watching the money in your account get lower, lower and lower."
