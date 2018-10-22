Pair wanted for violent purse snatching of 81-year-old woman in Memorial area

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects wanted for robbing 81-year-old woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for attacking and robbing an 81-year-old woman in the Memorial area.

Deputies say the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of Queensbury on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Authorities say the suspect approached the victim from behind and grabbed her purse. The victim was knocked to the ground and dragged several feet before the suspect was able to wrestle the purse from her grasp.

Neighbors found the victim and carried her to safety. She suffered a broken arm and several scrapes.

The suspect is described as a 5'10" black male wearing a gray hoodie. He left the scene in a black Dodge Charger parked nearby.

Surveillance video also shows the suspect at a nearby Walmart in the 2700 block of South Kirkwood. He can be seen changing into a red hoodie and using the victim's credit card cards, along with a female accomplice with long black hair, dressed in a black sweater, gray tights and a white cap.

Deputies believe these suspects may be linked to similar crimes in the southwest Houston area.

If you recognize the people in the video, or have any information that may help solve this crime, Constable Heap urges you to contact Investigator L. Lizcano at (281) 463-6666, or leave a tip through the online Crime Tips webpage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyattackelderly womansurveillance videoMemorialHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump arrives in Houston for MAGA rally at Toyota Center
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
More rain expected after floods sweep dock away in Central Texas
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
Show More
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Man accused of decapitating mother is not guilty by insanity
Pepper spray used in E. Harris Co. armored car heist
More News