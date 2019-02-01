Pair arrested for $25,000 of meth in Galveston County

A man and a woman were charged after authorities say they found $25,000 of meth in their Galveston County home.Herbert Goeler, 22, and Payton Dominy, 19, were arrested when the Galveston County Sheriff's Office executed a search and arrest warrant.Deputies say 433 grams of methamphetamine was located in their bedroom. Deputies also found three loaded handguns and over $2,700 in cash. The street value of the methamphetamine was just over $25,000.Goeler and Dominy will face enhanced charges because the home was within 1,000 feet of a school.Goeler and Dominy were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance in a school drug-free zone. Goeler faces an addition charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.