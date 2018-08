A package thief developed remorse, returned the stolen goods to the scene of a crime, and even wrote an apology letter, KSHB-TV reports.An Overland Park homeowner's ring camera captured two people lingering by his door, taking off with his packages, so he posted the video to a Facebook group called "Stolen KC" community group. Days later, all of his stuff was returned to his porch, accompanied by a note."If you read the letter, you see there really is emotion in it," Dave Brucker, founder of Facebook group "Stolen KC," said."I know what I did was wrong and there's nothing I can do to change what has already been done. I have children and I want to be a better role model," the letter said."It was reminiscent to me that what we are here for is reuniting theft victims with their items," Brucker said. "We really want to be a community, help the community and help those in need."