Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach: Here's how to catch the action on Hulu

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow was televised live from beautiful Huntington Beach, California, exclusively on Hulu!

Aerial acrobatics and special surprises were in store as performers representing every branch of the military, including the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy, showcased their moves.



This special presentation of the Pacific Airshow streamed live Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Hulu.



For more information on how to watch if you missed the live presentation, head to www.hulu.com, or open the Hulu app and search for "Pacific Airshow."
If you're not already a Hulu subscriber, go to www.hulu.com/pacificairshow to subscribe to catch all the airshow action!
