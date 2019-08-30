Pennsylvania man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to six months in prison for trafficking protected turtles.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers on Thursday was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution for poaching thousands of protected diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey and illegally selling them.

In a deal with prosecutors, Sommers pleaded guilty in February to false-labeling of packages containing terrapins.

Diamondback terrapins are a semi-aquatic species of turtle native to brackish waters in eastern and southern United States.

They aren't found in Pennsylvania, where Sommers resided, but have a dwindling habitat range in New Jersey.

Terrapins are prized in the reptile pet trade for their unique shell markings.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by international treaty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvania newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Chemical leak at neighborhood pool believed to be chlorine
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
ABC13's Morning News
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
"I came down here to raise $10k worth of hell': Harvey victim
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Show More
Katy pulls off upset of defending champs North Shore in opener
Hurricane Dorian strengthens into a Category 2 storm
THE 60: Dallas detective in photo with JFK assassin dies at 99
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Movies, picnics and game day all happening this weekend
More TOP STORIES News