Cassie, Sean Combs reach settlement day after she filed lawsuit accusing him of rape, abuse

The music mogul Sean Combs was accused of rape and repeated physical abuse in a lawsuit filed on Thursday by the singer Cassie, his former romantic partner.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie reached a settlement one day after the R &B singer filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement on Friday.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," Combs said in statement.

Ventura and the music mogul did not disclose terms of the settlement, which came one day after she filed an explosive complaint.

She alleged in the filing that she was trafficked, raped and viciously beaten by Combs during the course of their relationship.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said in a statement. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement on his client's behalf, saying the rapper "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Brafman's statement said. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a payday."

According to the complaint, Ventura claims the abuse began when she entered into a professional and sexual relationship with Combs when she was just 19 and he was 37.

After signing her to his label, Bad Boy Records, she alleges that Combs "lured her into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

According to the court filings, Ventura alleges Combs "raped Ms. Ventura in her own home after she tried to leave him; often punched, beat, kicked and stomped on Ms. Ventura, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eye and bleeding; blew up a man's car after he learned that he was romantically interested in Ms. Ventura; forced Ms. Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters; ran out of his apartment with a firearm in pursuit of a rival industry executive whom he learned was nearby; demanded that Ms. Ventura carry his firearm in her purse just to make her uncomfortable and demonstrate how dangerous he is; and introduced Ms. Ventura to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions."