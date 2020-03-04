Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police are investigating a dog attack on an 81-year-old and her pet at Newport Park.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Newport Boulevard.

According to League City police, they were contacted by a witness who said the two dogs were loose in the area while the elderly woman was walking her dog.

The dogs then attacked the victim and her dog. During the attack, the woman fell to the ground and one of the animals, believed to be a pit bull, turned on her.

Police say the woman suffered injuries on both arms and one leg, which were non-life threatening. The witness was able to stop the attack.

League City animal control found the dogs in the area. They also found the owner, Chester Gschwind, who was cited for animal at large, no rabies vaccination, and canine without League City tags for both animals.

One of two dogs that attacked an elderly woman at a park has been quarantined.
Image source: League City Police Dept.



According to police, the pit bull was being kept under 10-day quarantine by law, for rabies observation.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityelderly womandog attackwoman attacked
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain and showers moving across our area
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Show More
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Texas Election 2020 results
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
Child hangs from SUV door as driver circles H-E-B parking lot
More TOP STORIES News