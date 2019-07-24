Owner of auto shops accused of taking $90k for shoddy work

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Customers of two specialty auto shops in New Caney have accused the owner of taking tens of thousands of dollars from them for work that either wasn't done or made their vehicles worse.Richard Sisney Jr., 43, has been charged with felony aggregate theft as a result of an investigation that lasted for a year and a half, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.Sisney runs Eagle Tune and Lube and is affiliated with Eagle Custom Body and Paint. Deputies, along with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, executed search warrants on the businesses Wednesday morning.Lt. Scott Spencer of the sheriff's office said Sisney received payment for repairs and upgrades, but the work was never done and, in some cases, fraudulent parts were put in vehicles.Sisney specializes in restoration for classic cars. He's accused of stealing from at least four customers, to the tune of $90,000."They expected a level of work to be done on their vehicle: restoration, part replacement, whatever it was," said Rob Freyer, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney. "That was not done and that they were met with repeated misstatements, fabrications, lies, delay tactics and things. And they oftentimes got their vehicles back in the same or, in fact, worse condition than it was when they had left them there."Three years ago, Sisney's father, Richard Sisney Sr., was convicted of stealing from more than 30 customers.He would ask for payment up front, but not get the job done. Now, his son faces similar allegations.Prosecutors say there could be more victims out there and want them to come forward. It's a crime that Montgomery County won't tolerate."The defendants that commit this kind of conduct can face the consequences for it," said Freyer. If you are a victim, you're asked to call 936-760-5800 and ask to speak to detective Stephanie Lee.Sisney is in jail on $150,000 bond.