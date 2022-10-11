Drivers urged to take US 90 after overturned big rig forces closure on Hwy 59 near FM 529

Heads up! While there are currently no delays on Highway 59 going into Rosenberg, traffic could worsen so we have an alternate route for you.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking lanes in both directions on the main lanes of Highway 59 near FM 529 in Rosenberg.

The incident was reported Tuesday at about 5:30 a.m.

SkyEye captured video at the scene while crews worked to clean up the huge mess.

What appeared to be some sort of liquid had spilled in the northbound direction, causing several lanes to be blocked in that direction.

In the southbound direction, traffic is being diverted off of FM 529 outbound as drivers head toward Rosenberg. Drivers are urged to take US 90 as an alternate route.

As of 6:45 a.m., there were no delays but it is possible traffic could worsen.

Live traffic map