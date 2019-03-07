Oversized semi-truck sends worker flying after hitting construction bin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston construction site is investigating a close call incident that happened on Wednesday, injuring a worker.In an exclusive ABC13 video, you can see a semi-truck driving at a high rate of speed.As the driver passes under a traffic signal that was under construction, his truck does not clear the post.He strikes the pole, and hits a bin with a construction worker inside.The worker was ejected and his condition is unknown.