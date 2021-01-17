5 shot, 1 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not a milestone to be proud of, but the city of Houston saw a spike in overnight deadly shootings in 2020. Unfortunately this year, that crime trend seems to be continuing.

One person died and five people were shot overnight in separate incidents across the city.


Rosamond homicide



The night started in north Houston when police found a man had been shot three times at an apartment complex.

Officials said it happened on Rosamond near Werner around 10 p.m. The man died at the hospital from the gunshot wounds, according to police.

Westheimer double shooting



Police were later called to a motel in west Houston after two men were shot inside a car.

It happened on Westheimer near Briarpark around 12:30 a.m. Police said the two men were involved in a gunfight in the parking lot of a motel.

No deaths were reported in this incident.

Shooting on Washington



A woman was shot in the back early Sunday morning near Rice Military, according to police.

It happened on Washington around 2 a.m.

Police said a woman was walking with family when she was suddenly shot in the shoulder by someone driving by.

Wells Fargo shooting




In northwest Houston, a man was shot inside an apartment.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wells Fargo Drive near FM 1960.

There was no word on the man's condition.

Across the city of Houston, 400 people were murdered as of Dec. 29, 2020. That's a spike of at least 42% over 2019 and 100 more than the highs seen in 2015 and 2016, when the city hit 300 murders.

