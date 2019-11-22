Out-of-town car burglars fail to outrun deputies after chase

UPDATE: EVADING SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY



TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people suspected of breaking into cars at an outlet mall were taken into custody at the end of a high-speed chase along Highway 99 Thursday afternoon.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the chase began in the area near the Houston Premium Outlets located on U.S. 290 and State Highway 99.When deputies began following the car, the suspects began to throw several items out of the window of their vehicle. Those items are believed to be stolen merchandise from shopper's vehicles.Deputies continued pursuing them as they fled on the 99, eventually leading to a neighborhood in drove into a neighborhood in the area of Northpointe and Sydney Park Lane.All three suspects attempted to run away from the scene on foot. A woman who was behind the wheel of the getaway car was arrested almost immediately.Another suspect tried to escape by jumping the fences homes in the neighborhood. However, deputies set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and were able to arrest him.A third suspect was captured by a constable K-9.The end of the chase was captured live by SkyEye13Deputies believe the suspects are from the Bryan area.After the arrests, the constable's office reminded folks to be on guard while out at the area's shopping centers, especially during the holidays.