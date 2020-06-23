abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church: How volunteers are helping neighbors

By
ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) -- Many in North Rosenberg are turning to their church for help as COVID19 continues to impact people's health and finances.

Before COVID19, volunteers at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church were providing meals to 400-600 people every week.

That number has gone up to 900/week in just the past month.

"What I see is a family that has never asked for anything and here they come because they have no job," said volunteer Raul David Lopez. "They have no hopes of a job and they just need the help. Any help at all."

At the same time, donations are down.

"Every time I see that, it's heartbreaking," Lopez added. "A big old galut like me, to see that, it just hurts."

But, there is hope.

The San Jose Clinic is now scheduled to open a 4000 square foot mobile health center in the church parking lot this summer, providing free healthcare to uninsured people living below the poverty line.

The clinic has been planned since officials opened a pop-up clinic during Hurricane Harvey and saw how many local residents needed the service.

"We served over 700 patients in less than a week and all these individuals were uninsured and did not have any access to care," said San Jose Clinic President and CEO Maureen Sanders. "So we knew we wanted to be able to come back and serve this community."

If you'd like to help out: https://www.olgcrosenberg.org/
