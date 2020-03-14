Business

Large-scale Offshore Technology Conference in Houston postpones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A key industrial conference that brings tens of thousands of attendees to Houston is postponing due to the rapidly changing circumstances of coronavirus.

The Offshore Technology Conference was set to take place May 4-7, but in a statement, organizers said they are trying to move the event to either August or September.

"Considering the rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies, OTC has chose to postpone the conference," a statement said.

SEE ALSO: List of events canceled and postponed in Houston-area

Organizers said they intended to postpone rather than cancel to, among several reasons, "minimize the economic impact this decision has on businesses in Houston and throughout the industry."

The large-scale conference attracted more than 60,000 two years ago, along with over 2,300 exhibitors.

The conference highlights the oil and gas industry and its impact on the local economy.

The video above is from a previous story.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustoncoronavirusoil
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News